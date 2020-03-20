Showtime has released a 2-minute preview for Season 5 of its drama Billions.

The series returns with a fresh episode on May 3, with Akili McDowell, Julianna Marguiles and Corey Stoll joining the cast.

"Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim," said a synopsis accompanying Thursday's trailer on YouTube.

"Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe's dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. This season, the struggle for power becomes a struggle for survival, and all characters must adapt or risk extinction."

The tense video clip shows Prince telling Axelrod he is a monster.

By the end of the trailer, Axelroad admits with a grin: "That's right! I am a monster. A carnivorous monster!"