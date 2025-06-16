Dale proposed marriage to Clare Crawley less than two weeks into filming The Bachelorette's sixteenth season, which aired in Summer 2020. (Since Clare found love earlier than expected, Tayshia Adams stepped in and had her own journey during the second half of the show).
Dale apparently has ties to Costa Rica, which made his filming location feel right at home.
"This is kind of my home away from home. I've been down here a lot since November -- six times," Dale revealed.
"I just like being here and I'm just excited for the experience to hang with everyone and just see what happens."
Following Clare and Dale's split, Clare confirmed that Dale had devastated her and blindsided her with a supposed "mutual statement" online.
Sources told E! News at the time that Dale wasn't ready for that level of commitment and refused to move to Sacramento, CA, for his fiancee, who needed to remain close to her mother as she battled dementia.
"He basically said, 'That's not my problem.' And I begged him to please not leave me in that moment," Clare alleged on the podcast.
"It got me down for a moment, but looking at it -- literally sitting there -- I was going, 'Why am I begging this man to have human decency? Why am I begging this man to care? This is not what a real man does.' I don't even care, not even a real man but a real human."
"You had two good people who genuinely loved one another and did your best to make things work. Sometimes because of life, timing or priorities it's not as black and white as people like to think," Dale told his social media followers about their breakup.
Dale added that he and Galey only want what's best for each other, and he added, "There are zero regrets and while every relationship has difficulties we brought each other a lot of joy and am grateful to have had that in my life."