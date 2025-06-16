The Bachelorette alum Dale Moss has revealed if he'd be willing to get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season.

Dale proposed marriage to Clare Crawley less than two weeks into filming The Bachelorette's sixteenth season, which aired in Summer 2020. (Since Clare found love earlier than expected, Tayshia Adams stepped in and had her own journey during the second half of the show).

Clare was optimistic Dale was going to be her forever guy, but they had an ugly breakup and announced their split in October 2021.

When asked if he was open to an engagement, Dale, 36, laughed during his interview with Us Weekly on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Costa Rica.

"Well, I can't communicate about that right now," Dale said with a smile.

"Obviously Paradise has a lot of options. I've realized that it takes time to really get to know somebody, and you find out a lot when you step off a show."

Dale said he doesn't think that things "have to be rushed" for a Paradise couple.

"So never say never, because that happened before, but I've learned a lot on just how I approach relationships and you've got to take your time to find out what's right," Dale explained.

Dale, however, said he was optimistic he'd meet someone "fire" on the beach.

He apparently entered Paradise "with a fresh slate and no preconceived notions" about any of the women he was going to meet.

"I came into this just wanting to be open," Dale recalled. "And it's a big commitment for anyone. I've been pretty out of the loop in the franchise for a long time."

But Dale confirmed that he wasn't really interested in pursuing an alum from The Golden Bachelor due to the age gap.

ABC just announced that Dale will be one of the first 16 cast members to arrive on the beach on Day 1 of Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, which is set to premiere on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Dale apparently has ties to Costa Rica, which made his filming location feel right at home.

"This is kind of my home away from home. I've been down here a lot since November -- six times," Dale revealed.

"I just like being here and I'm just excited for the experience to hang with everyone and just see what happens."

Following Clare and Dale's split, Clare confirmed that Dale had devastated her and blindsided her with a supposed "mutual statement" online.

Sources told E! News at the time that Dale wasn't ready for that level of commitment and refused to move to Sacramento, CA, for his fiancee, who needed to remain close to her mother as she battled dementia.

Reports also swirled that Dale had cheated on Clare, although he firmly denied those rumors.

Clare admitted during an August 2023 appearance on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" that she had begged Dale to stay with her as her mother's health was failing.

"That relationship brought out the worst in me. It crushed me. It crushed my spirit. It crushed in so many ways who I was as a woman," Clare said.

Clare said she hit an all-time low in her mental health at the time and felt completely "depressed," especially because Dale left her when she was putting her mother in hospice care.

"He basically said, 'That's not my problem.' And I begged him to please not leave me in that moment," Clare alleged on the podcast.

"It got me down for a moment, but looking at it -- literally sitting there -- I was going, 'Why am I begging this man to have human decency? Why am I begging this man to care? This is not what a real man does.' I don't even care, not even a real man but a real human."

Dale went on to date HGTV host Galey Alix, but they called it quits on their romance in Fall 2024.

"You had two good people who genuinely loved one another and did your best to make things work. Sometimes because of life, timing or priorities it's not as black and white as people like to think," Dale told his social media followers about their breakup.

Dale added that he and Galey only want what's best for each other, and he added, "There are zero regrets and while every relationship has difficulties we brought each other a lot of joy and am grateful to have had that in my life."

Clare, meanwhile, is happily married to Ryan Dawkins, and the couple is now raising a little girl, Rowen Lily, whom they had welcomed via surrogate in early 2024.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

