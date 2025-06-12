Dale Moss explains his return to 'The Bachelor' franchise after five years
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/12/2025
Dale Moss has explained why he chose to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season a whopping five years after his stint on The Bachelorette.
"I wanted to give up control and just see what was out there," Dale, 36, recently toldUs Weekly on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Costa Rica.
"I'm really head down with travel and work and projects and things like that, but I definitely realized that there's more out there and sometimes you've got to remove yourself from certain situations to get more clarity on that."
Dale proposed marriage to Clare Crawley less than two weeks into filming The Bachelorette's sixteenth season, which aired in Summer 2020. (Since Clare found love earlier than expected, Tayshia Adams stepped in and had her own journey for the second half of the show).
Clare and Dale remained happily engaged for months until their relationship took a turn and they announced their breakup in October 2021.
When asked how he planned to tackle Paradise differently from The Bachelorette, Dale shared, "I think the biggest thing now is that I feel really clear about what I want."
He added, "It is definitely going to be a different approach, and I think the framework in the setup of the show is a lot different."
Dale also pointed out how contestants competing for one lead on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette can create "insecurities" that he didn't think he'd have to deal with on Bachelor in Paradise.
"Previously, I know that [I had] a lot of insecurities that most men have, too -- they want to be a caretaker. They want to heal all these problems," Dale said.
"In this one, I think that's still there a little bit, but I do know that it's important for both people to have their needs met and I just have the boundaries on -- I don't know. It's going to be different."
Dale said he was excited to have "a lot of options" in Paradise.
Dale also apparently has ties to Costa Rica, which made his filming location feel right at home.
"This is kind of my home away from home. I've been down here a lot since November -- six times," Dale revealed.
"I just like being here and I'm just excited for the experience to hang with everyone and just see what happens."
Following Clare and Dale's split, Clare confirmed that Dale had devastated her and blindsided her with a supposed "mutual statement" online.
Sources told E! News at the time that Dale wasn't ready for that level of commitment and refused to move to Sacramento, CA, for his fiancee, who needed to remain close to her mother as she battled dementia.
"He basically said, 'That's not my problem.' And I begged him to please not leave me in that moment," Clare alleged on the podcast.
"It got me down for a moment, but looking at it -- literally sitting there -- I was going, 'Why am I begging this man to have human decency? Why am I begging this man to care? This is not what a real man does.' I don't even care, not even a real man but a real human."
"You had two good people who genuinely loved one another and did your best to make things work. Sometimes because of life, timing or priorities it's not as black and white as people like to think," Dale told his social media followers about their breakup.
Dale added that he and Galey only want what's best for each other, and he added, "There are zero regrets and while every relationship has difficulties we brought each other a lot of joy and am grateful to have had that in my life."