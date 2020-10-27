When Clare first saw and spoke with Dale, a 32-year-old from Brandon, SD, The Bachelorette star gushed, "I knew it," before catching her breath and admitting to cameras she felt like she had just met her future husband.
Dale won Clare's First Impression Rose, and then Clare focused on getting to know Dale better through subsequent group dates.
"You scare me because of how I already feel about you, and I want you to know how much -- even this early on -- like, I totally have feelings for you," Clare told the bachelor.
"I feel the same way, I'm not going to lie," Dale replied. "And I would never say the things I say if I didn't mean them, and to say I have strong feelings for you, like, hell yeah. There's no denying it and I'm not going to shy away from it."
Dale told the cameras he could see himself falling in love with Clare and added, "She doesn't need to waste her time with anyone else because I've got you."
Clare's other suitors are beginning to notice Dale and Clare's undeniably chemistry on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season, which will likely cause some problems.
Dale is a model and has posed in campaigns for some major, popular brands including Express, Under Armour, Hugo Boss, John Varvatos, Grey Goose, Equinox, and United Airlines.
Dale played basketball and football in college
Standing 6'4" tall, Dale excelled in college basketball at South Dakota State University and only played one year of college football in his final year of eligibility, so basketball technically paved the way to his NFL career.
While he never played in an NFL game, Dale had brief stints with several NFL teams
Dale signed with Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent after he went undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft, however he was cut before training camp ended that August.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers then signed him to their practice squad, but let him go in November, resulting in Dale ending the 2012 NFL season on the Chicago Bears' practice squad.
However the Bears cut Dale the following spring in June 2013, leading to a short stint with the Carolina Panthers during training camp for the 2013 season that ended with him being released before the NFL season began.
After sitting out the 2013 NFL season as a free agent, Dale was signed by the Bears again in July 2014, however he didn't survive the team's training camp cut for the 2014 NFL season -- ending his attempts to play in the NFL.
Dale's major in college was unrelated to sports
Dale majored in Consumer Affairs and Business Economics at South Dakota State University.
If only Clare could have seen Dale dressed like a taco on Night 1!
Dale once modeled Halloween costumes for Party City. A fan posted photos of Dale on Twitter dressed up like a taco, Superman and a Roman Centurion.
There is also a photo on social media of Dale on the front of a bag of photo-prop signs. The sign Dale was holding read "Hubby."
Dale hosts a podcast titled "The Game Plan with Dale Moss," which features interviews with pro athletes and sports industry professionals, uncovering their "gameplan" for achieving personal and business growth.