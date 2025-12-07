Dakota Mortensen throws shade at Taylor Frankie Paul's 'The Bachelorette' role
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/07/2025
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Dakota Mortensen has thrown some major shade at ex Taylor Frankie Paul while she films The Bachelorette's 22nd season.
Dakota, 32, took to TikTok on Tuesday, December 2 and wrote over footage of himself listening to a song in the car, "When you realized you can date 30 girls without being on a TV show."
The song included expletive-laced lyrics such as, "I mean where the f-ck should I really even start? / I've got h-es that I'm keeping in the dark."
Dakota captioned his shocking upload, "Finding love guys."
Dakota's post was largely met with backlash and disdain from Taylor's co-stars, friends and fans.
Mayci Neeley wrote, "Are you going through Taylor's friend list to find your 30? Bc that would be v on brand for you," to which Dakota replied, "No but I'm all ears."
Miranda Hope also defended Taylor's decision to look for The One on reality TV.
"Respectfully Dakota, from what I hear, you're well on your way my guy," Miranda commented.
In reference to Dakota's storyline on the currently-airing third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, one person quipped, "Does taylor have 30 family members?"
Dakota, however, showed he was in on the joke by "liking" or playing along with many of the jabs.
For example, one person wrote, "But shes getting paid for it so shes smart," and Dakota replied, "True."
Taylor and Dakota appeared to split in late 2024 after more than two years of dating, although Taylor didn't confirm their breakup until earlier this year.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered its new season last month, showed Dakota and Taylor contemplating a reconciliation, but allegations Dakota had sexted Taylor's family friend ruined any chance of that happening.
Taylor's mother Liann May claimed this past fall on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" that Taylor and Dakota still love each other and he'd probably sabotage her The Bachelorette season if given the chance.
Taylor, a divorced mother of three kids with two "baby daddies," welcomed her youngest son Ever True with Dakota in March 2024.
When The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti asked if Dakota planned to be around during filming, Liann replied, "I'm hoping not."
Liann went on to reveal, "I said that he will mess the whole thing up for her. He will sabotage her whole experience."
"And so, I'm just like, 'If you can just keep him away, for at least those weeks, there might be some hope of her focusing in on this whole process of dating,'" she added.
Liann, however, couldn't pinpoint how exactly Dakota would try to sabotage Taylor'sThe Bacheloretteopportunity.
"I don't know. Well, I guess if she can't have contact with him, he might not be able to [mess it up]. But he wanted to be there," Liann revealed.
"He wanted to be there with the baby?!" Ashley asked for clarification.
"Yes! And so I'm just like, 'Noo, that will not be good,' just because she will not be able to enjoy her time there, and it just wouldn't be good," Liann explained.
Liann claimed it "would be a disadvantage" for her daughter to have Dakota on the set.
"[He'd be] very distracting," Liann noted.
Liann admitted there was still a lot of love between Taylor and Dakota, which wouldn't help the situation.
"Oh yeah, she so loves him," Liann revealed, "and I believe that he truly loves her."
Liann went on to tease, "I can't talk about it, but on Season 3, you'll see a lot that went on with him that came out -- and it was just not good."
Liann recalled Dakota being "really shocked" when he first discovered Taylor was going to be the Bachelorette.
"He's been like, 'Don't!' I think he doesn't want her to go on it. I know he's done videos saying otherwise, but I don't think he wants her to go on it," Liann said.
"Obviously he still loves her. I just don't feel like he loved her enough -- or at least, I mean he wouldn't have done the things that he did. So, I don't know."
Shortly after Taylor was officially announced as The Bachelorette star, Taylor admitted on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she hooked up with Dakota after their breakup.
"I don't know exactly how he'll react or feel," she said, "but he does know that we opened the gates of dating other people. [He'll] probably [be] sad... and that's probably going to be kind of hard to watch."
Several days later, Dakota expressed support for Taylor on social media.
"I am happy for Tay, and I hope she finds happiness," Dakota captioned a September 12 TikTok video.
Before getting romantically involved with Dakota, Taylor was married Tate Paul.
Taylor and Tate got married in 2016 and welcomed two children together: daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5.
Taylor had admitted to violating the rules of the couple's soft-swinging arrangement by becoming more intimate with another man in their friend group, which led to their separation and eventual May 2022 divorce.
The Bachelorette's 22nd season is set to premiere on Sunday, March 22 in 2026 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.