Dakota Mortensen granted temporary restraining order and temporary custody of son with Taylor Frankie Paul
By Steven Rogers, 03/21/2026
Dakota Mortensen has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order against Taylor Frankie Paul that includes giving him temporary custody of Ever, the 2-year-old son he shares with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Bachelorette star.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to People, Dakota filed for the temporary restraining order against Taylor on Thursday the same day ABC decided to cancel her season of The Bachelorette hours three days before its premiere after a video leaked showing Taylor physically assaulting Dakota during a 2023 domestic violence incident.
The temporary restraining order also comes amid an ongoing domestic assault investigation for another incident involving Dakota and Taylor which occurred in late February. The February incident led to Hulu pausing production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
A hearing on Dakota's temporary restraining order been reportedly set for April 7 at which time Taylor will have the chance to address the matter with the court.
Taylor will not be allowed to see Ever until the scheduled hearing on April 7, People reported, citing a copy of the court order.
The influencer and reality star had already been under scrutiny this week after reports of an ongoing investigation of the new February 2026 domestic assault with Dakota had surfaced on Monday, but a disturbing video TMZ released Thursday showing Taylor attacking Dakota in 2023 apparently put the nail in the coffin for Taylor's The Bachelorette season.
Just a few hours after TMZ posted a video showing Taylor hitting, kicking and throwing metal barstools at Dakota -- one of which appeared to strike her young daughter, Indy, causing her to cry -- Disney's ABC announced they were pulling the plug on The Bachelorette's 22nd season.
"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time," a Disney spokesperson said in a media statement, "and our focus is on supporting the family."
The video TMZ released Thursday was from the night of Taylor's 2023 arrest -- which had been chronicled on the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives when it was released on Hulu, ABC's corporate sibling, in 2024.
Taylor was taken into custody during the 2023 incident and booked on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.
The MomTok creator -- who also shares Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul -- pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.
Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal that -- assuming its terms and conditions were followed -- would reduce her aggravated assault charge to a misdemeanor in August 2026, according to Us Weekly.
But the outcome of Taylor's plea deal may be in jeopardy now, given the new February 2026 incident.
A spokesperson for Taylor had responded to TMZ's release of Dakota's video of the 2023 incident with a Thursday statement that blamed Dakota for the video's release and did not address the disturbing behavior it showed Taylor exhibiting.
Instead, the statement claimed the recording omitted "context" but did not detail the context they believed it omitted.
"It's sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child," the spokesperson said.
"Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences."
Few public details about Taylor and Dakota's new domestic incident, which reportedly occurred on February 24, have emerged thus far. According to the Draper City Police Department, a "domestic assault investigation" remains ongoing and "allegations have been made in both directions."
ADVERTISEMENT
According to Taylor, she and Dakota broke up in late 2024, although she didn't publicly confirm their split until early 2025.
After ABC announced Taylor as The Bachelorette star in September 2025, Taylor told Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she hooked up with Dakota after their split and they had a toxic on-again, off-again dynamic.
Taylor had claimed she wanted to get over Dakota and move on from her messy past -- which included a soft-swinging scandal with Tate that led to their May 2022 divorce -- by starring on The Bachelorette.
Taylor then faced major backlash earlier this month when Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was released by Hulu and the season finale showed Dakota sleeping at Taylor's house the night before she left to film The Bachelorette.
The finale also showed Dakota allegedly telling a friend in the cast's MomTok social circle that he and Taylor had sex that night.
He later asked Taylor via FaceTime to save him a rose, and Taylor expressed she still loved him but The Bachelorette would serve as a much-needed break for them both.