Dakota Mortensen called the police with questions about the protective orders he and ex-girlfriend Taylor Frankie Paul have against each other amid their custody battle.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bluffdale Police Department told Us Weekly recently that Dakota, 33, called the authorities at around 10PM on Friday, June 26.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

According to the police, Dakota asked questions about whether a protective order had been violated regarding visitation with the former couple's two-year-old son, Ever True.

Dakota reportedly had questions about who can help with drop-offs and pick-ups.

Officers reportedly called Taylor, 32, and received a statement from every party involved.

The case was then forwarded to the District Attorney's office for review.

If the district attorney determines that a violation occurred, the Bluffdale Police Department will continue its investigation.

After Dakota involved the police, Taylor took to Instagram to criticize her ex.

"Cops called on me again THIS WEEK... What are the odds?" The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram Stories, according to a screenshot obtained by TMZ.

"And it's not people... it's ONE person, the same person. It's obsessive."

ABC announced its decision to cancel Taylor's The Bachelorette season on March 19, several days before it was scheduled to premiere, after a 2023 video leaked of Taylor verbally and physically attacking Dakota in front of her daughter.

In addition to Taylor dealing with backlash over the shocking 2023 video leak, Dakota accused Taylor of domestic violence in February.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has since been in a custody battle with Dakota over their son. (Taylor is also mom to son Ocean, 6, and daughter Indy, 8, with ex-husband Tate Paul).

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

After about two-and-a-half months of supervised parenting time, a Utah commissioner ruled on June 1 that Taylor could begin spending unsupervised time with Ever.

Dakota and Taylor's custody arrangement will be revisited at their next court date on July 8.

According to production sources, there is talk behind the scenes about The Bachelorette premiering its 22nd season in mid-July, although final plans have yet to be locked in, TMZ reported.

The sources said that when ABC axed Taylor's season in March, The Bachelorette editors continued cutting episodes.

"The hope is in July -- the July 8 date -- that she'll get custody back in some capacity and then, perhaps, that's when [ABC] will be like, 'Well, if she has custody of her kids, I guess we can air the show,'" Ashley Iaconetti said during the June 17 episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."

Earlier this month, Ashley predicted that if Taylor does, in fact, win -- or have a favorable ruling -- at her next court date with Dakota, she thinks The Bachelorette "is going to air on Hulu in August."

ADVERTISEMENT
If Dakota wins custody of Ever, however, Ashley said she doesn't think The Bachelorette's 22nd season will air -- at least not any time soon.

And former The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe recently shared that she really wants Taylor's The Bachelorette season to air.

Kaitlyn -- who competed against Ashley on The Bachelor 19 before starring on The Bachelorette's eleventh season in 2015 -- told "Page Six Radio" that her fingers are crossed she'll get to watch Taylor hand out roses.

"Obviously, I love Taylor!" Kaitlyn said.

She added of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, "I want to see! I want to see how she'd probably -- they would let her be herself, you know?"

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

While he didn't confirm whether Taylor's The Bachelorette season will ever air, Disney executive Rob Mills recently said that things will be taken "one day at a time" but he hopes viewers will eventually see the "wonderful" and "fantastic" season.

Although many fans are anxiously waiting for The Bachelorette to return, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise are definitely scheduled to air new seasons in 2027.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES
MORE THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES NEWS