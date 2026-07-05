After about two-and-a-half months of supervised parenting time, a Utah commissioner ruled on June 1 that Taylor could begin spending unsupervised time with Ever.
Dakota and Taylor's custody arrangement will be revisited at their next court date on July 8.
According to production sources, there is talk behind the scenes about The Bachelorette premiering its 22nd season in mid-July, although final plans have yet to be locked in, TMZ reported.
The sources said that when ABC axed Taylor's season in March, The Bachelorette editors continued cutting episodes.
"The hope is in July -- the July 8 date -- that she'll get custody back in some capacity and then, perhaps, that's when [ABC] will be like, 'Well, if she has custody of her kids, I guess we can air the show,'" Ashley Iaconetti said during the June 17 episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
Earlier this month, Ashley predicted that if Taylor does, in fact, win -- or have a favorable ruling -- at her next court date with Dakota, she thinks The Bachelorette "is going to air on Hulu in August."
ADVERTISEMENT
If Dakota wins custody of Ever, however, Ashley said she doesn't think The Bachelorette's 22nd season will air -- at least not any time soon.
And former The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe recently shared that she really wants Taylor's The Bachelorette season to air.
Kaitlyn -- who competed against Ashley on The Bachelor 19 before starring on The Bachelorette's eleventh season in 2015 -- told "Page Six Radio" that her fingers are crossed she'll get to watch Taylor hand out roses.
While he didn't confirm whether Taylor's The Bachelorette season will ever air, Disney executive Rob Mills recently said that things will be taken "one day at a time" but he hopes viewers will eventually see the "wonderful" and "fantastic" season.
Although many fans are anxiously waiting for The Bachelorette to return, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise are definitely scheduled to air new seasons in 2027.