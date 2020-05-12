Dakota Johnson says she's struggled with depression since she was a teenager.

The 30-year-old actress discussed her battle with depression and anxiety in the summer issue of Marie Claire magazine.

Johnson said she sought professional help for her issues and has come to see her depression as a "beautiful" thing.

"I've struggled with depression since I was young -- since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, 'Oh, this is a thing I can fall into.' But I've learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world," the star said.

"I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don't pour out of me. I don't make it anyone else's problem," she added.

Johnson has also been experiencing anxiety amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I feel the most insane anxiety about our world and our planet," the actress said.

"I'm constantly thinking about the state of the world right now. It keeps me up at night, all night, every night," she added. "My brain goes to crazy dark places with it."

Johnson previously discussed her struggle with anxiety in a 2015 interview with AnOther magazine. She said she often experiences panic attacks while auditioning for roles.

"Sometimes I panic to the point where I don't know what I'm thinking or doing. I have a full anxiety attack. I have them all the time anyway, but with auditioning it's bad," Johnson shared.

Johnson is known for playing Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades movies. She will next star with Tracee Ellis Ross in the movie The High Note, which released a first trailer in February.