Dakota Johnson told Drew Barrymore she would mention George Clooney's name to get restaurant reservations on Monday.

Johnson discussed the restaurant tactic during a round of Fun Facts with Dakota on The Drew Barrymore Show where the actress confirmed or denied a list of interesting rumors about herself.

"It wasn't even to get the best table it was just to get a reservation, but yeah, I did that," Johnson said before describing the meeting she had with Clooney.

"He was like, 'I've heard about what you've done.' I was like, 'Oh my god' but he was cool with it," she continued.

Johnson also confirmed that she does hot yoga in her garage and named what is on her watchlist including Small Axe, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and documentaries on Dolly Parton and the Bee Gees.

Johnson stars in Our Friend alongside Jason Segel and Casey Affleck . The film, based on a true story, follows a couple dealing with cancer who have their best friend move in with them.

The 31-year-old said recently on The Tonight Show that she had a panic attack on the set of the film due to having to sing in front of others.