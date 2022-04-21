"Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities," a synopsis said.
"When Frederick Wentworth -- the dashing one she let get away -- crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."
