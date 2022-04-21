Persuasion, Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic romance, is set to debut on July 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities," a synopsis said.

"When Frederick Wentworth -- the dashing one she let get away -- crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."

Austen's novel was first published in 1817.