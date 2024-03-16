Daisy Kent has revealed what it's been like to watch Joey Graziadei's The Bachelor season back on TV.

On The Bachelor's latest episode, Daisy told Joey that she was "falling in love" with him, and Joey admitted that he'd been feeling the same way for "a while."

Joey shared with the bachelorette, "I am falling in love with you and it has been building for a while. There is no doubt that it's there. It's just [a matter of] how far it will grow."

But while Joey and Daisy's relationship was deepening, Joey was also falling in love with two other women, Kelsey Anderson and Rachel Nance.

Just before the Fantasy Suites episode aired, Daisy took to TikTok and reflected on The Bachelor's 28th season thus far and how it's been "amazing" but also "extremely hard" to watch unfold on ABC.

"This process has been very interesting because you go through it, and you live it, and it's very, very real," Daisy, 25, said in a video uploaded on Monday, March 11.

"And now it's like you go through it again watching it back, but it's a little bit more tricky because you're doing it with the expectations and the comments coming in from everybody else. You have everyone's opinions, everyone's predictions."

Daisy noted how there's "a lot of outside noise" coming at her all the time.

"When I was filming [the show], you didn't have any of that," Daisy explained.

"We're so secluded in this bubble, and then you come back and it starts airing... It's just a different flip almost. I think what's interesting is this show takes people from all different backgrounds but who are just normal human beings."

Daisy suggested it's challenging "letting people into your life" and allowing them to watch your journey to find love.
"You're letting people... see parts of who you are, and a lot of us have never done that before," Daisy shared.

"Being a viewer, and even myself, it's super cool watching it back because you get to see these women with all of these incredible stories, and you can feel like you relate to them or you find a connection in some kind of way."

Daisy went on to point out, "Has this whole entire experience for me has been absolutely amazing? Yes. But has it also been extremely hard? Absolutely."

Daisy said that as the season starts to come to an end in the next few weeks, she hopes fans will "remember to be kind" on social media.

"All of us girls have experienced a lot of positive feedback, but also a lot of negative things said about us online. We are people too."

Daisy was referring to how a person had criticized her "vocal fry," and many trolls called Rachel "mean" and "b-tchy." Rachel was accused of having an attitude with Maria Georgas after hometown dates.

Kelsey Anderson has also been labeled "boring," and she's heard a bunch of gossip about her alleged yellow teeth and untamed hair.

"One of the coolest things about the show is I got to meet a bunch of amazing women I never would've met if it weren't for the show," Daisy noted.

The blonde beauty concluded her video by announcing, "I appreciate everyone who has been so kind and uplifting to me and all the other girls this season."

Joey, for his part, said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast earlier this month that watching The Bachelor drama back on television was "hard to see." He also asked fans to lead with kindness and respect when speaking about his bachelorettes online.

The Bachelor's next episode, The Women Tell All special airing on March 18, is going to gather most of the women from Joey's season together for a night of discussion, hot-seat interviews, and probably drama.

The show is also going to feature what happened between Joey and Kelsey after Kelsey left The Bachelor star a note in his hotel door in Tulum, Mexico that read, "We need to talk," after Fantasy Suites.

At this point in the season, Joey is going to crush someone's heart -- unless Kelsey devastates him first.

Joey, however, recently said on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast that he's "happy" after filming and has no regrets from his season.

Click here to learn more about Joey's The Bachelor bachelorettes or click here to read spoilers that reveal how Joey's season ends and who he picked as his winner.

