Joey was "blown away" and captivated by Daisy when they first met, and their feelings continued to grow for each other throughout The Bachelor season.
After Joey received the stamp of approval from Daisy's family during hometown dates, Joey said he felt "whole" in Daisy's presence, and Daisy said she had never been so sure about someone in her entire life.
"I am so in love with him, and I just need to let him know how I'm feeling," Daisy told The Bachelor cameras.
Daisy determined that she had no reason to hold back, and Joey proceeded to express himself to the bachelorette during their overnight Fantasy Suite date in Tulum, Mexico.
"I am falling in love with you," Joey told Daisy, "and it has been building for a while. There is no doubt that it's there. It's just how far it will grow. I've felt all of this for a while."
The next morning, Daisy was feeling super confident and reassured about her romance with Joey, who was convinced Daisy would say "yes" to an engagement with him.
Until The Bachelor viewers find out what happens next between Daisy and Joey, let's get to know Daisy a little better right now.
When Daisy was 11-years-old, she started experiencing "stroke-like seizures," and she often got very sick. At age 17, she woke up and couldn't hear her father talking to her.
Daisy eventually could barely walk a block, and so she moved in with her parents and eventually discovered she had been suffering from Lyme Disease.
Daisy opened up about her hearing loss via TikTok, on which she has amassed over 40,000 followers.
"I don't know 100 percent why I lost my hearing, but the theory is that I have Lyme disease and that caused Meniere's disease, which got rid of most of my hearing," Daisy shared in August 2023.
"You can test me for anything and everything, and I'm perfectly healthy -- it's just that I'm losing my hearing."
Hearing aids apparently didn't help Daisy when she began experiencing drastic hearing loss.
"Losing my hearing felt so isolating, and it really impacted my self-esteem... I went from being a social butterfly to someone who did not like being in groups or around other people at all," Daisy admitted.
The Bachelor bachelorette nearly lost her faith during her health crisis
Daisy revealed via social media that she had felt "the loneliest pain" she ever experienced when she was losing her hearing.
"I was told once that God was doing something special with me and that there was no doubt that one day my ears would pop and I would hear," Daisy said.
"I pictured myself in a glass box since I was 15 and I'm pounding on the walls screaming and terrified. People are looking in at me and they can't hear me. I can't hear them. I am alone with one of the most dangerous things -- my thoughts."
Daisy shared how it's easy to recall that "feeling of confusion" and how she was "quite frankly pissed off" at God as a teenager.
"I didn't understand how if God was real, why He would take away something I loved most," Daisy admitted.
But the bachelorette chose to look on the bright side, revealing, "Losing my hearing helped me see my ability to connect with people. It unlocked the ability to feel more, love more."
Daisy thought she had once lost herself and who she wanted to be, but she assured her followers that's not the case.
"I didn't lose her, I was just a girl who was kind to everyone but herself. Losing my hearing taught me how to fall back in love with myself," Daisy wrote.
Daisy got a cochlear implant in 2023 that she rocks as a fashion statement
Daisy sought treatment for Lyme Disease in Germany, and she ended up being in the hospital for 30 days. During her treatment, Daisy lost a lot of weight and a lot of her hair, but it made her healthy again.
However, Daisy's hearing continued to get worse, and so she decided to have a cochlear implant in March 2023. The device activated the following month, and Daisy said the successful surgery made her feel more confident, involved and happy.
"Being a little girl who couldn't stop singing & playing piano, I never imagined I would lose my hearing. Slowly losing conversations, music, part of who I am has been the most challenging thing I've experienced & has broke my heart in ways I didn't think possible," Daisy told her near 20,000 followers on Instagram in an April 2023 post.
Daisy, who boasts over 40,000 followers on TikTok, continued, "A cochlear implant gives me the chance to love all of this again. It's not an easy journey, but I'm learning it's one that is changing my life every moment my brain takes in a new sound!"
She added, "I'm thankful to the people who have inspired me by showing that being different is beautiful & powerful."
"Forever grateful for my supportive surgeon, friends & family who continuously uplift me every step of the way. TO A WHOLE NEW ADVENTURE & finding the beauty in all the unexpected things," she concluded.
Daisy wrote a children's book and founded a nonprofit organization
Daisy wrote the book Daisy Doo: All the Sounds She Knew, helping children discover "the beauty of" her "favorite sounds" thanks to a cochlear implant.
She also founded Hear Your Heart in April 2021.
Hear Your Heart is a nonprofit organization created to help support children who have autoimmune disorders or hearing loss. The organization helps to provide kids with medical assistance and funds for future education as well as brings awareness to mental health.
Support from Bachelor Nation means a lot to Daisy
After Daisy and Joey's date aired, Daisy wrote via Instagram, "I want to thank you all for being so kind and receptive of my story. The support I've been receiving has completely blown me away."
"My story is my personal experience & no path is the same, but I hope one person felt a little less alone, a little more understood, a little more seen," she continued.
Daisy continued, "I want to thank @bachelorabc @bachelornation @abcnetwork for allowing me to share part of my story in the best way possible. I will always be thankful for that day and the support I felt from the girls in the house, Joey, the producers, the people behind the cameras, mics, and everyone involved."
Daisy said sharing her story was "one of the most uplifting days" of her life, and she added, "[It] changed my confidence in a way I can't explain."
"I encourage you as this season unfolds to show love and uplift every woman who shares her story," she went on in her post.
"I can't wait for you to hear parts of the other ladies stories as they have changed my perspective in the best ways. It's all about the love & how we express that love to others. xx."
Daisy reveals relationship advice
The best relationship advice Daisy ever received is to be kind to yourself.
The most famous person who ever slid into Daisy's DMs and followed her on social media was Ben Higgins.
Ben starred on Season 20 of The Bachelor, but he's now married to a woman outside of Bachelor Nation, Jess Clarke.
While Daisy didn't slide into Joey's DMs, she did Google him before appearing onThe Bachelor's 28th season.
Daisy has fired back at trolls criticizing the sound of her voice
Daisy stood up for herself on Instagram after a hater claimed she has "vocal fry" that's hard to listen to when she talks to Joey on the show.
Daisy recently shared the following comment she had received from a troll: "How can yall listen to that vocal fry? [Crying-laughing emojis."
Daisy wrote alongside her post, "Going on #thebachelor was hard for me bc I knew not everyone would react to me with kindness & understanding."
"My voice is not something I can always tell & these comments do hurt because I am human," she continued. "Overall, they remind me how proud I should be for doing something & sharing a vulnerable part of me."
Daisy has apparently received other nasty messages, mainly from people with fake user names and/or pictures, and so she's asked fans to be kind, especially because she shouldn't have to explain herself.
"I do have a cochlear implant, which is how I hear," Daisy said on February 20. "And I can't always hear exactly what my voice is sounding like. I can't always tell if I'm being loud or if I'm being quiet, or if I have a vocal fry or if I don't."
She added, "It is sad because losing my hearing and getting a cochlear implant is something that really affected my confidence... Everyone was so supportive of me, and it's just unfortunate that people online have to comment stuff like this that make me [get] in my head about the way that I talk and speak."
Daisy shares her guilty pleasures and biggest pet peeves
Daisy's guilty pleasures are foot massages, eating eggs with balsamic, and watching Harry Potter movies.
The bachelorette's biggest pet peeve is being stuck on a plane after it lands, before it enters the gate.