Comedy Central announced The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah will begin airing weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT, starting Monday.

"Following the recent production shutdown of all late-night shows amid an escalating COVID-19 pandemic, Trevor and his team are successfully producing and distributing a version of Comedy Central's late-night franchise remotely," a press release from the network said.

"During this time, Trevor and all of his producers, writers, editors and directors are doing their part to flatten the curve by working from home."

The show will also be available on the series' social media channels.

Noah has hosted The Daily Show since Jon Stewart left in 2015.