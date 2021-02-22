Daft Punk has split up after 28 years of making music.

The French electronic music duo, composed of Guy-Manuel Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, announced their retirement Monday.

In a video, titled "Epilogue," Homem-Christo and Bangalter are seen walking in the desert in black outfits and their signature helmets. The pair face each other before one walks away and explodes.

The clip features excerpts from Daft Punk's 2006 film Electroma and a choral version of the duo's song "Touch."

Daft Punk's publicist, Kathryn Frazier, confirmed Monday to Variety that the duo have broken up.

Daft Punk formed in Paris in 1993 and released such singles as "One More Time," "Digital Love" and "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger." The duo composed the film score for the 2010 film Tron: Legacy and released their fourth album, Random Access Memories, in 2013.

Daft Punk won four Grammy awards for Random Access Memories, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for "Get Lucky," in 2014.

More recently, Daft Punk collaborated with The Weeknd on his songs "Starboy" and "I Feel It Coming."