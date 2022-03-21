Daddy Yankee is retiring from music.

The 45-year-old Puerto Rican singer and rapper shared plans Sunday to retire from music after a final album, Legendaddy, and a world tour.

"This race, which has been a marathon, finally sees the finish line. Now, I am going to enjoy what all of you have given me," Daddy Yankee said in a video on YouTube.

Legendaddy will mark Daddy Yankee's first album in nearly 10 years. The album is slated for release Thursday.

"I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album Legendaddy. I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album," Daddy Yankee said in a statement.

Daddy Yankee will kick off his La išltima Vuelta farewell tour Aug. 10 in Portland, Ore., and bring the venture to a close in December. Tickets go on sale March 30, with pre-sales to begin Friday.

Daddy Yankee, known as the "King of Reggaeton," is known for the singles "Gasolina," "Rompe," "Limbo," "Shaky Shaky," "Dura," "Despacito" and "Con Calma." He has sold more than 30 million records in his career.