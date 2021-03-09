Puerto Rican singer and rapper Daddy Yankee took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The 45-year-old recording artist discussed his renewed focus on music and performed his single "Problema" during Tuesday's episode of the ABC morning show.

In the interview, Daddy Yankee said he is making new music after focusing on his health over the past year.

"I've been working out, just focusing on my health and losing weight. Now I'm getting back to music this year," he said.

Daddy Yankee then performed "Problema." The pre-taped performance showed Daddy Yankee singing and dancing with several backup dancers on a pier.

Daddy Yankee released a single and music video for "Problema" in February.

Daddy Yankee released his sixth studio album, Prestige, in 2012, and is working on his seventh album, El Disco Duro. The new album features the singles "Si Supieras," "Que Tire Pa Lante" and "Don Don."