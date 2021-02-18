Netflix is giving a glimpse of Jamie Foxx's new series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

The streaming service shared first look photos for the comedy Thursday featuring Foxx, 53.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is inspired by Foxx's real-life relationship with his daughter Corinne Foxx, 27, who serves as an executive producer on the show.

In the new series, Foxx plays a father with a teenage daughter (Kyla-Drew). One photo shows Foxx appearing to chide Kyla-Drew's character, while another shows them snapping a selfie.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! co-stars David Alan Grier, Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite. Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez have recurring roles.

Foxx will co-executive produce the series with Corinne Foxx and Alex Avant. Bentley Kyle Evans, who previously worked with Foxx on The Jamie Foxx Show, will serve as showrunner.

Foxx and Corinne Foxx star together on the Fox competition series Beat Shazam, which features Foxx as host and Corinne Foxx as DJ.

Foxx is parent to Corinne Foxx with Connie Kline and to an 11-year-old daughter, Annalise, with Kristin Graniss.