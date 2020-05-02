Rapper DaBaby's Blame It On Baby is the No. 1 album in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is The Weeknd 's After Hours, followed by Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 3, Fiona Apple 's Fetch the Bolt Cutters at No. 4 and Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 6, Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG at No. 7, Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial at No. 8, Rod Wave's Pray 4 Love at No. 9 and Tory Lanez's The New Toronto 3 at No. 10.