Da Brat is a married woman.

The 47-year-old rapper married her fiancee, Jesseca Dupart, at a wedding Tuesday in Atlanta.

Da Brat confirmed the news Wednesday on Instagram.

"Yesterday was a DREAM COME TRUE. We OFFICIALLY are BOTH Mrs. Harris-Dupart," she wrote. "Being surrounded by our closest family and friends we celebrated our LOVE STORY. WE IZ MARRIED NAH."

Dupart, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, shared a video on her own account of herself and Da Brat dancing at their wedding.

"So yesterday there was a bunch of people that I may not have even gotten to see or even party with at the wedding...... the only person I really saw was MY BEAURTIFUL she was the most BEAURTIFULLEST bride ever @sosobrat," she captioned the post.

People said Da Brat and Dupart married at Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Ga., with 100 guests in attendance, including Real Housewives of Atlanta's Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss.

Music producer Jermaine Dupri walked Da Brat down the aisle, while Rickey Smiley danced with the rapper for the honorary father-daughter dance.

Da Brat and Dupart said they purposely chose Feb. 22, 2022, as their wedding date.

"We've been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn't want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime," Dupart said.

Da Brat came out as bisexual and confirmed her relationship with Dupart in March 2020. The couple got engaged in September and 2021 and announced Dupart's pregnancy in January.

The child will be Da Brat's first, while Dupart already has three children from previous relationships.