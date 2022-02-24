The 47-year-old rapper married her fiancee, Jesseca Dupart, at a wedding Tuesday in Atlanta.
Da Brat confirmed the news Wednesday on Instagram.
"Yesterday was a DREAM COME TRUE. We OFFICIALLY are BOTH Mrs. Harris-Dupart," she wrote. "Being surrounded by our closest family and friends we celebrated our LOVE STORY. WE IZ MARRIED NAH."
Dupart, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, shared a video on her own account of herself and Da Brat dancing at their wedding.
"So yesterday there was a bunch of people that I may not have even gotten to see or even party with at the wedding...... the only person I really saw was MY BEAURTIFUL she was the most BEAURTIFULLEST bride ever @sosobrat," she captioned the post.
