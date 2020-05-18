A group of four veterans return to Vietnam in the first trailer for director Spike Lee's upcoming Netflix film, Da 5 Bloods.

Paul ( Delroy Lindo ), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie ( Norm Lewis ) and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr.), are searching for buried treasure and the remains of their squad leader, portrayed by Chadwick Boseman in flashback sequences.

The group, who are also joined by Paul's son (Jonathan Majors), think back on their time in the Vietnam War and must overcome new obstacles while on their journey.

Da 5 Bloods is set to arrive on Netflix on June 12.

Lee, who previously wrote and directed Netflix series She's Gotta Have It, directed, executive produced and co-wrote the film.