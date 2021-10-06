'Cyrano' trailer: Peter Dinklage loves Haley Bennett from afar
UPI News Service, 10/06/2021
MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film Cyrano.
The studio shared a trailer for the musical drama Wednesday featuring Peter Dinklage as French novelist and playwright Cyrano de Bergerac.
The preview shows Cyrano (Dinklage) love his friend Roxanne (Haley Bennett) from afar, convinced that she wouldn't feel the same and that the world wouldn't accept their romance.
Cyrano's unrequited love is further complicated when Roxanne (Bennett) falls for Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a new recruit. Cyrano helps Christian woo Roxanne by writing poetry while grappling with his own feelings.
Cyrano is based on Erica Schmidt's 2018 stage musical of the same name, which itself is inspired by the 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand. Rock band The National wrote the music and lyrics for both the stage musical and the new film.
