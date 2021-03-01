Cynthia Bailey is sharing her husband Mike Hill's reaction to her bachelorette party.

The 54-year-old television personality said on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that Hill thought her bachelorette party was sometimes "teetering on inappropriate."

Bailey's Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kandi Burruss threw her bachelorette party, which was filmed for the Bravo reality series. For the party, Burruss hired a male stripper named Bolo, who was seen partying and dancing with the women.

On WWHL, Bailey was asked what it was like to watch the episode with her husband.

"It was very different," Bailey said. "When I came home from the trip, obviously, I had a conversation with Mike. He felt like after watching the episode I wasn't as forthcoming as I could have been."

"However, you gotta realize there was a lot of alcohol involved, so maybe I didn't remember every single detail," she added.

Bailey said Hill "definitely felt like some of the things were teetering on inappropriate." She said her party was her first bachelorette party and that she "didn't know what the rules are."

"Normally when I watch bachelorette parties on movies, the bachelorette is the one doing the most but I had some help, I had some assistance in that department," Bailey said of her co-stars.

"I felt like I was very appropriate, but he felt some other kind of way about it. So we'll get to that," she added.

Bailey also weighed in on whether her co-star Kenya Moore was violating "girl code" by spying on her co-stars and spreading rumors about their behavior at the party.

"Here's the thing, with this group of ladies, when we do something in the group, it's tea. We always talk about it the next day. It's always going to be a conversation, no matter what it is," Bailey said.

"I don't think it was anything personal against anyone. If anyone was the topic of that conversation, we would talk about it," she added.

Bailey's co-star Drew Sidora previously said on WWHL that she was nervous to watch the bachelorette party episode with her husband, Ralph Pittman.

Bailey and Hill married in October with 250 guests in attendance. Bailey defended having a large wedding amid the COVID-19 pandemic during an episode of WWHL in January.