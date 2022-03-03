Cynthia Bailey says her friendship with her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore is not where it "used to be."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 55-year-old television personality gave an update on her friendship with Moore on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Bailey and Moore co-starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for nine seasons and recently appeared together on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Bailey and Moore clashed during Ultimate Girls Trip over Moore's issues with Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer.

On WWHL, Bailey voiced her love for Moore but said their friendship has changed.

"We are not like we were before the girls trip," Moore said. "Again, I will always have love in my heart for Kenya. You know, relationships, friendships go up and down. It's really tough, I've learned, to maintain healthy relationships when you work together on a platform like this."

"I love Kenya. I will always have love for her, but we are not where we used to be," she added.

Bailey confirmed that she has spoken to Moore since their fight.

"We did have a conversation on the phone ... a very lengthy conversation, and it was really good," she said. "It was a conversation that could ... there could be more conversations."

Bailey ended by saying she is "so happy" for Moore, who competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 30 in 2021 and welcomed her first child, daughter Brooklyn, in 2018.

"I think she did amazing on Dancing with the Stars -- I was cheering for her. Brooklyn is incredible, she's so beautiful," Bailey said. "And I'm good ... I love her."

Bailey said earlier on WWHL that she thinks Moore can improve as a friend by increasing her "reciprocity."