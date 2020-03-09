Cynthia Bailey says NeNe Leakes "really tried to be kind" to their Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore.

Bailey, 53, appeared on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she discussed her attempt to help Leakes, 52, and Moore, 49, resolve their feud in the new episode of RHOA.

The new RHOA episode showed Bailey try to bring together Leakes and Moore during a trip to Athens, Greece, following news that Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, will divorce. Leakes was initially open to talking, but Moore avoided the conversation.

"Well, that didn't work out like was planned," Bailey said. "I will say, in NeNe's defense, she really tried to be kind to Kenya in that moment. She really, truly did."

Bailey said she and co-star Kandi Burruss encouraged all of the women to be kind to Moore due to the "pain" Moore was feeling following her split from Daly.

"Kandi and I had had a whole thing with the ladies about like, 'Please show some compassion to Kenya,'" Bailey said. "Once we had that talk and everybody kind of agreed to be okay, for it to kind of go to the left was like, 'Come on, Kenya. Can you just let NeNe be nice to you?'"

Moore and Daly split in September after two years of marriage. Moore, who has a 16-month-old daughter, Brooklyn, with Daly, said on WWHL in February that she and Daly are "in a good place" and trying to figure out their relationship.

On the WWHL after-show, Bailey discussed how Daly snubbed her at a charity event.

"Marc did not say hello when he came into the event. That was kind of disheartening," she said. "I just thought, 'Well, that wasn't right.'"