Cynthia Bailey is defending her decision to hold a large indoor wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 53-year-old television personality said on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she did everything possible to ensure guests' safety at her wedding to Mike Hill.

Bailey and Hill married in October at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Ga., in front of 250 guests, including RHOA's Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Eva Marcille. Bailey faced backlash online after photos surfaced of guests not wearing masks.

On WWHL, Bailey was asked how she defends holding a large indoor event during the pandemic.

"We did everything on our end to ensure everyone's safety, from masks to shields to temperature checks. I had a COVID-19 specialist come and spray the place," the star said.

"With that said, what happened was the only time people were allowed to take their mask off was to eat or drink. It's a wedding, so that happened. A lot of people actually wanted to take pictures with their mask off," she added. "I wasn't thinking, of course now all the pictures are going to have the mask off."

Bailey said no guest tested positive for COVID-19 after the wedding.

"No, thank you Jesus. No one tested positive as a result of being at our wedding," she said.

Bailey and Hill got engaged in July 2019 after more than a year of dating. The couple confirmed their wedding in an interview with People in October.

"We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other," they said.

Bailey was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017. On WWHL, she said she has spoken to Thomas since she sued him over a loan she reportedly gave him for his nightclub.

"Actually, his dad recently passed and I reached out to him and to his mom and to his daughter that I'm close to as well. So we did speak. I wanted to obviously send my condolences," Bailey said.

"I did tell him that we could talk about [the lawsuit] when it was a more appropriate time," she added.

RHOA is in its 13th season on Bravo. The series co-stars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora.