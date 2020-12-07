Cyndi Lauper has recruited Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift for her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert.

Lauper, 67, will host the star-studded virtual event, which streams Friday on Lauper's TikTok at 8 p.m. EST and will stream again Sunday on Lauper's YouTube and Facebook pages at 8 p.m.

Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays is an annual benefit concert for Lauper's True Colors United, a nonprofit organization working to prevent and end homelessness among LGBTQ youth. 100% of net proceeds from the event will support True Colors United.

This year's event will feature appearances and performances by Eilish, Swift, Adam Lambert, Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Brandi Carlile, Cher, Dolly Parton, Kim Petras, King Princess, LL Cool J, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Osbourne, Whoopi Goldberg and other stars.

"It's been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things - my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do," Lauper said in a press release.

During the concert, Lauper will premiere an animated PSA launching the first ever global campaign on LGBTQ youth homelessness. True Colors United has partnered with the United Nations Human Rights Office on the campaign.

Lauper discussed Home for the Holidays during Monday's episode of CBS This Morning.

"It's a lot of fun. You could watch it, dance around, have some fun, listen, be moved, and donate some. Keep us going," she said.