Sony Music Entertainment is developing a documentary about Cyndi Lauper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said in a press release Tuesday that the feature film Let the Canary Sing is in production.

Let the Canary Sing will explore the life and career of Lauper, 68, a Grammy, Tony and Emmy-winning singer and actress. The project is made with Lauper's full participation and support.

The documentary will trace Lauper's life from her childhood in Queens, N.Y., to her meteoric rise to stardom following the success of her 1983 debut album, She's So Unusual. It will also explore Lauper's lasting influence on music and culture.

Let the Canary Sing is directed by Alison Ellwood.

"Like many people, I assumed when Cyndi Lauper burst onto the music scene in the early 80s, that she was another young star experiencing a meteoric rise to fame and success thanks to MTV," Ellwood said in a statement.

"Her music videos were wild and colorful, her songs like 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' were infectious. But as it turns out, her story is one of hard knocks, hard work and dogged determination," she added. "Cyndi wanted her voice not just to be listened to, but a voice to be heard. The documentary will be a full portrait of Cyndi Lauper -- her true colors shining through."

Lauper is known for such singles as "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "Time After Time," "True Colors" and "I Drove All Night." Her most recent album, Detour, was released in May 2016.