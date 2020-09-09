A group of cyclists in North Carolina were out on a ride when they made a startling discovery -- a wallet and more than $4,000 cash.

Members of the Fort Bragg Seniors on Bikes cycling group said they were out on a ride about 10 a.m. Sunday when member Susan Larsen spotted a $100 bill on the ground. The group then noticed more $100 bills scattered around the area.

The cyclists rounded up the money -- $4,000 in $100 bills, as well as some smaller bills -- and found a wallet nearby with a driver's license, bank cards and a few receipts that were dated from the previous day.

The group found the wallet's owner on Facebook and were able to reach out via a mutual friend.

"Within a couple hours, he was back in Fort Bragg, and at Susan's house to collect his loot and his wallet," Seniors on Bikes member Philip Zwerling told the Fort Bragg Advocate-News.

"To say he was relieved, happy, and grateful is an understatement. He was almost shaking at his reversal of fortune and the kindness of strangers."

The wallet's owner, a young man, told the group he had left it on the back of his flatbed truck when he stopped for gas and he didn't notice it missing until hours later. He said it must have fallen from the vehicle while he was driving.

The man said he was carrying that much cash because he had planned to buy a trailer that day.