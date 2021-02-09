Video game developer CD Projekt Red, the studio behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher, announced on Twitter Tuesday that it was hit by a cyberattack.

"Yesterday we discovered that we have become a victim of a targeted cyber attack, due to which some of our internal systems have been compromised," CD Projekt Red tweeted alongside the ransom note the perpetrators of the hack left the developer.

The unidentified perpetrators threatened to release sensitive information and the source codes for games Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent and an unreleased version of The Witcher 3, if an agreement isn't reached.

"We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data. We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach," CD Projekt Red said.

"We are still investigating the incident, however, at this time we can confirm that - to our best knowledge - the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of our players or users of our services," the studio continued.

CD Projekt Red said it is working with law enforcement and IT forensic specialists.

The hack comes after CD Projekt Red released Cyberpunk 2077 in December for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game is also playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action-adventure game set in the future. Players control V, who is searching for an implant that grants immortality. Keanu Reeves portrays the character of Johnny Silverhand.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a rocky launch with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game containing a number of technical issues and glitches.

CD Projekt Red has vowed to improve the title through a series of patches while Sony Interactive Entertainment removed the game from the PlayStation Store and offered refunds to players.