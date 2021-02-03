The CW announced Wednesday the renewals of 12 of its scripted shows for the 2021-22 season.

Coming back for additional seasons will be Walker, Superman & Lois, All American, Batwoman, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale and Roswell, New Mexico.

The network also said it ordered five more episodes of Walker for its current first season and two more episodes of Superman & Lois for its freshman season.

"Though we're just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season," Mark Pedowitz, chairman and chief executive officer of The CW Network, said in a statement.

"As The CW's 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in five years."