The CW has announced it renewed its freshman series Superman & Lois for a second season.

"The phenomenal multi-platform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment," Mark Pedowitz , the network's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement Tuesday.

"We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman & Lois and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season."

Based on DC Comics characters, the show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing and Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing.

The CW previously announced it renewed All American, Batwoman, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale and Roswell, New Mexico.