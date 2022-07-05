The CW announced its fall premiere dates on Tuesday. DC's Stargirl returns Wednesday, Aug. 31 with most other series following in October.

Family Law, starring Victor Garber and Jewel Staite , premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. The Season 4 premiere of Coroner follows at 9 p.m.

Kung Fu Season 3 begins Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. following Stargirl. Walker Season 3 begins Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. and introduces the premiere of prequel Walker: Independence at 9 p.m.

All American Season 5 premieres Monday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. All American: Homecoming follows at 9 p.m.

The Supernatural prequel The Winchesters premieres Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Tom Welling/Brendan Fraser action series Professionals follows at 9 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us returns with a new hour on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. A new hour of Whose Line Is It Anyway? premieres at 9 p.m.

New series Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars premieres Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. The season premiere of World's Funniest Animals follows at 9 p.m.

Additionally, the iHeartRadio Music Festival airs Oct. 7-8.