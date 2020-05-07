Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new fantasy series Cursed.

The streaming service shared a poster and first look photos for the show Thursday featuring Katherine Langford as Nimue, Devon Terrell as Arthur and Gustaf Skarsgard as Merlin.

Cursed is based on the Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler novel of the same name. The series reimagines Arthurian legend from the perspective of Nimue, a young woman with mysterious gifts, who is destined to become the Lady of the Lake.

The poster and one photo show Nimue (Langford) holding the famed sword Excalibur. Arthur wields Excalibur in the original legend, but a tagline on the poster posits, "What if the sword chose a queen?"

Other photos show Nimue sharing a moment with Arthur (Terrell), and the wizard Merlin (Skarsgard) performing a ritual.

Netflix gave Cursed a 10-episode series order in 2018 after Miller and Wheeler announced their book. The pair will serve as executive producers on the show.

"I have been always entranced by the mythological Arthur story -- and by Nimue, in particular. It can be interpreted in any number of ways -- from a delightful children's story, as in The Sword in the Stone, to a terrifying interpretation like Excalibur," Miller said while announcing the novel.

Cursed premieres on Netflix in the summer.