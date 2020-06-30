HBO announced on Tuesday that Larry David's long-running comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, has been renewed for an 11th season.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, which was launched in 2000, wrapped up Season 10 in March.

The series, created by David, follows the comedian as an over-the-top version of himself who fusses over trivial details and constantly falls into a chain of misfortunate and comedic events.

Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis and Ted Danson also star.

"Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve," David said in a statement.

"This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way. Larry is busy writing, and we can't wait to see what he has in store," Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO programming said in statement.