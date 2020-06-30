"Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve," David said in a statement.
"This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way. Larry is busy writing, and we can't wait to see what he has in store," Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO programming said in statement.
