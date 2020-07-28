Cuphead, a run and gun action game inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, was released onto PlayStation 4 on Tuesday.

Cuphead was previously only available on Xbox One and PC in 2017 before it came to the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

The title, from developer MDHR, is available on the PlayStation Store for $20. MDHR released a stop-motion, animated trailer to announce the game coming to PlayStation 4.

"To all the impassioned PlayStation community that has sent us so many heartfelt messages over the years: we can't wait for you to experience this swell battle," co-director at MDHR Chad Moldenhauer said on the PlayStation Blog.

Cuphead supports local co-op and offers a unique visual style. MDHR said all of the game's over 50,000 frames of animation were drawn on paper and inked by hand to capture the essence of classic cartoons.