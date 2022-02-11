Marg Helgenberger has joined the cast of CSI: Vegas.

Producers confirmed Friday that Helgenberger, 63, will reprise Catherine Willows in Season 2 of the crime drama series.

Helgenberger originally played Catherine in Seasons 1-12 of CSI and appeared as a guest star in Season 14.

Deadline said Helgenberger will be a series regular on CSI: Vegas under a one-year deal.

Helgenberger's casting follows her fellow original CSI stars William Peterson and Jorja Fox's guest roles on CSI: Vegas.

CSI: Vegas stars Paula Newsome , Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez. CBS has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.

Helgenberger most recently starred as Judge Lisa Benner on the legal drama All Rise. The series aired for two seasons on CBS and was picked up by OWN for a third season.