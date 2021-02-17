Disney is giving a glimpse of its new movie Cruella.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a first trailer for the live-action film Wednesday featuring Emma Stone as Estella "Cruella" de Vil, the villain from the animated Disney film 101 Dalmatians (1961).

Cruella gives an origin story for Cruella, who is a young fashion designer in the movie.

"From the very beginning, I realized I saw the world differently than everyone else," the character says. "That didn't sit well with some people."

"But I wasn't for everyone," she adds. "I guess they were always scared that I'd be a... psycho."

In the preview, Cruella is seen unveiling a new look at a gala, being barked at by dalmatians and wreaking havoc around the city.

"The thing is, I was born brilliant. Born bad. And a little bit mad," she says.

Disney released a poster for the film Tuesday.