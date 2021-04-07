Emma Stone wants to take over the fashion world and seeks revenge against Emma Thompson in the latest trailer for Disney's Cruella.

Stone portrays the titular Disney villain in the trailer, who wants to take out Thompson's Baroness von Hellman, who is unknowingly mentoring Cruella at her fashion company.

Cruella makes a grand entrance at an event the Baroness is attending by burning her white dress to reveal a red one. Cruella then takes out one of the Baroness' bodyguards using a cane.

"I'd like to remind you all that I'm doing this in heels," Cruella says.

The devilish Cruella also steals the Baroness' dalmatians and commits other crimes around 1970s London.

"Don't worry, there's lots more bad things coming," Cruella adds.

Cruella, based on 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, will be coming to theaters and Disney+ with premier access on May 28.

Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham and Mark Strong also star in the film, from director Craig Gillespie.