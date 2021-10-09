Season 2 of Hulu's adult animated comedy, Crossing Swords, is set to debut Dec. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service announced the date Friday.

"Another 10 episodes of bingeable mayhem representing the next chapter in the adventures of Patrick the long-suffering squire as he climbs the ladder of knighthood in the service of the volatile King Merriman," a synopsis said.

"There are new friends to make, new enemies to vanquish, and new horrors to scar Patrick for life; including bloodthirsty leprechauns, an island of killer monkeys, and a shadowy villain who could destroy everything Patrick has ever known!"

The medieval show features the voice talents of Nicholas Hoult, Luke Evans, Alanna Ubach, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Adam Ray, Maya Erskine, Adam Pally, Seth Green, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer and Jameela Jamil.