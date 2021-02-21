The Croods: A New Age is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning an additional $1.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Little Things with $1.2 million, followed by Judas and the Black Messiah at No. 3 with $905,000, Wonder Woman 1984 at No. 4 with $805,000 and The Marksman at No. 5 with $775,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Monster Hunter at No. 6 with $510,000, Nomadland at No. 7 with $503,000, Land at No. 8 with $500,000, News of the World at No. 9 with $245,000 and The War with Grandpa at No. 10 with $224,000.

Several of the films in the Top 10 are also available on streaming or pay-per-view, home-theater platforms as part of a strategy to appeal to wider audiences during the coronavirus pandemic.