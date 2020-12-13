'Croods' tops the North American box office for 3rd weekend
UPI News Service, 12/13/2020
The Croods: A New Age is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Half Brothers with $490,000, followed by Elf at No. 3 with $400,000, Freaky at No. 4 with $315,000 and How the Grinch Stole Christmas at No. 5 with $268,000.
Rounding out the top tier are The War with Grandpa at No. 6 with $267,000, The Polar Express at No. 7 with $245,000, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at No. 8 with $239,000, All My Life at No. 9 with $215,000 and Wonder Woman at No. 10 with $189,000.
Several entries in in the Top 10 are re-releases of older films, which are getting new lives during the coronavirus pandemic as few new movies have been opening in theaters this past year.
