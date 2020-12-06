The animated adventure The Croods: A New Age is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $4.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Half Brothers with $670,000, followed by Freaky at No. 3 with $450,000, All My Life at No. 4 with $350,000 and The War with Grandpa at No. 5 with $335,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Come Play at No. 6 with $231,000, Let Him Go at No. 7 with $210,000 and The Grinch at No. 8 with $59,000.

Earlier in the week, Warner Bros. announced plans to release all of its 2021 films on their scheduled dates simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform due to viewer habits amid the coronavirus pandemic.