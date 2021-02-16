Crocodile undergoes surgery to remove shoe from stomach in Florida
UPI News Service, 02/16/2021
A crocodile from a Florida zoo underwent surgery to remove a shoe swallowed by the reptile when it fell from a zipliner's foot.
ADVERTISEMENT
The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine said the 11-foot crocodile was brought to the facility Feb. 5, after ingesting a shoe that fell from a zipliner's foot at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.
Veterinarians said the croc had originally thrown up the shoe, but ate it a second time. Vets attempted to get the crocodile to vomit again, but without success.
The 341-pound crocodile ended up undergoing a gastrotomy surgical procedure to remove the footwear from its stomach.
The crocodile, named Anuket, was kept overnight for supervision and is now recovering in its enclosure at the zoo.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.