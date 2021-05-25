A homeowner in the Florida Keys called wildlife officials for help when a crocodile wandered onto her property and went for a swim in her backyard pool.

Security camera footage shared by Lisa Lorenzo shows the crocodile approaching the pool behind her Tavernier home and plunging in for a swim.

Lorenzo called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the video shows officers using a pole to guide the reptile out of the pool.

The crocodile climbed out of the water and left Lorenzo's property without further incident.

American crocodiles are native to the Florida Keys and are a federally protected species, with an estimated 2,000 of the animals living in the wild in Florida.