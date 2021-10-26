The CW and TBS announced Tuesday that they will simulcast the Critics Choice Awards. The awards ceremony airs Jan. 9 from 7 p.m - 10 p.m. EST.

This marks the first time the ceremony will air on broadcast and cable simultaneously. The show will be delayed for Pacific Time audiences.

The Critics Choice Association honors both film and television. The 27th annual ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif.

Leading up to the awards shows, TV submissions are due Nov. 15. There is no deadline for film submissions.

Nomination committees confer between Nov. 17 and Nov. 29. Ballots go to CCA members on Nov. 29.

The Critics Choice Association will announce TV nominations on Dec. 1. Film ballots are due Dec. 3.

Dec. 6, the CCA will announce film nominees at 9 a.m. PST. Final ballots go out Jan. 6 and must be turned in Jan. 7 by 9 a.m. PST.

The Critics Choice Association has over 500 members between the U.S. and Canada. Broadcast Film Critics Association and Broadcast TV Journalists Association merged in 2019 to form CCA.