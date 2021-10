Cristiano Ronaldo is going to be a dad of six.

The 36-year-old Portuguese professional soccer player is expecting twins with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodri­guez.

Ronaldo shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Rodri­guez lying in bed while holding up a sonogram.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," he captioned the post. "Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed."

Ronaldo's soccer team, Manchester United, was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Ronaldo also included a picture of his four other children: son Cristiano Jr., 11, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4, and daughter Alana, 3. Alana is Ronaldo's daughter with Rodri­guez.

Ronaldo and Rodri­guez have been together since 2016, according to TMZ.

Ronaldo shared a photo from his family vacation in July.

"It's time to rest with my loves," he wrote.