Paramount+ has announced it officially ordered 10 new episodes of Criminal Minds and most of the original cast will be back for the revival.

Mantegna teased the show's return ahead of Wednesday's official announcement.

"Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds," Mantegna tweeted Tuesday, along with a photo of him on a studio set, which is under construction.

The new version of the show will follow the team of criminal profilers, who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit, investigating a single case over the season, instead of a new crime each week.

The original series ran 15 seasons, ending in 2020.