'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
UPI News Service, 08/09/2022
Paget Brewster is giving a glimpse of her "sassier" new look for the Criminal Minds revival.
The 53-year-old actress shared a photo from the show's set Monday on Twitter.
"Oh, hi Guys!! This is my first @criminalminds hair and make up from this morning.... I hope you're all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss. And if you aren't, that's cool, just tell someone else," she captioned the post.
Brewster starred as Prentiss in Criminal Minds Seasons 2-7 and 12-15, and also appeared as a guest in Seasons 9 and 11.
