Netflix is giving a glimpse of Criminal Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the anthology series Wednesday featuring Kit Harington Sharon Horgan and Sophie Okonedo.

Harington, Nayyar, Horgan and Okonedo play four suspects in four new cases. The teaser shows the characters being questioned, with Harington's character accused of manipulating a woman.

"Four new suspects. One very tense room," Netflix tweeted.

Netflix also shared posters for Season 2 featuring Harington, Nayyar, Horgan and Okonedo's characters.

Criminal is created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, who serve as showrunners. Each episode features a cast of police officers interrogating a different suspect in a crime.

Season 1 was set in four countries -- Criminal: France, Criminal: Germany, Criminal: Spain and Criminal: UK -- with each incarnation consisting of three episodes. David Tennant and Hayley Atwell were among the Season 1 stars.

Criminal Season 2 premieres Sept. 16. The series marks Harington's first TV role since Jon Snow on the HBO series Game of Thrones.