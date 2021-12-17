Animal Planet is giving a glimpse of Crikey! It's the Irwins Season 4.

The network shared a teaser for the season Thursday featuring Bindi Irwin , Robert Irwin and Terri Irwin

The preview shows Bindi holding Grace Warrior, her 8-month-old daughter with her husband, Chandler Powell.

In addition, Robert is seen working with Powell and transporting an alligator.

Bindi, 23, and Robert, 18, are the daughter and son of Terri Irwin and late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin.

Crikey! It's the Irwins follows the Irwins as they continue Steve's mission to bring people closer to animals and work to protect and preserve wildlife.

Season 4 will see Bindi and Powell introduce Grace to the Australia Zoo, Robert and the team attempt a daunting alligator move, and Terri work with her Sumatran Elephants.

Crikey! It's the Irwins Season 4 premieres Jan. 1, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on Animal Planet and Discovery+.